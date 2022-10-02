Start time, how to watch Jets vs. Steelers in NFL Week 4

The New York Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 4 from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Jets are really a miracle away from being 0-3 on the season. Good news is they won’t need to services of elite veteran QB Joe Flacco any longer. Zach Wilson is expected to be under center this Sunday as the starting QB after missing parts of the preseason and regular season due to knee surgery. With Wilson back, that could mean good things for the receiving core of Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson.

The Steelers may need to go in another direction at QB. Mitchell Trubisky hasn’t been very effective through three games and the Steelers are 1-2 as a result. Had it not been for a historically bad game from Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 1, Pittsburgh would be 0-3. Might we see rookie QB Kenny Pickett take his first snap in the NFL this week? We’ll see.

Jets vs. Steelers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Steelers are only favored at -3 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Pittsburgh is -165 on the moneyline while New York is +140.