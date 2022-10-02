Start time, how to watch Cardinals vs. Panthers in NFL Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Cardinals entered the season expecting to a player in the tough NFC West division. Instead, the Cards are off to a 1-2 start and their offense has been lackluster. Through three games, the Cardinals rank middle-of-the-pack in terms of yards per game (353.3) and points per game (20.7). Kyler Murray leaned on WR Marquise Brown last game for 14 catches and 140 yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Not having much in terms of secondary options until DeAndre Hopkins returns could be a problem.

The Panthers are in a similar boat as the Cardinals in terms of points per game; the same 20.7. Carolina could be in trouble this week if RB Christian McCaffrey can’t go. He’s dealing with a quad injury and missed practice time this week. If CMC can’t play, Chuba Hubbard may get the call and increased workload in the backfield.

Cardinals vs. Panthers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Panthers are slight favorites at -1.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Carolina is -125 on the moneyline while Arizona is +105.