Start time, how to watch Cardinals vs. Panthers in NFL Week 4

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers face off in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Baker Mayfield of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Cardinals entered the season expecting to a player in the tough NFC West division. Instead, the Cards are off to a 1-2 start and their offense has been lackluster. Through three games, the Cardinals rank middle-of-the-pack in terms of yards per game (353.3) and points per game (20.7). Kyler Murray leaned on WR Marquise Brown last game for 14 catches and 140 yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Not having much in terms of secondary options until DeAndre Hopkins returns could be a problem.

The Panthers are in a similar boat as the Cardinals in terms of points per game; the same 20.7. Carolina could be in trouble this week if RB Christian McCaffrey can’t go. He’s dealing with a quad injury and missed practice time this week. If CMC can’t play, Chuba Hubbard may get the call and increased workload in the backfield.

Cardinals vs. Panthers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2
Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Panthers are slight favorites at -1.5 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Carolina is -125 on the moneyline while Arizona is +105.

