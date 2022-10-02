Start time, how to watch Patriots vs. Packers in NFL Week 4

The New England Patriots head north to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Pats will most likely be going into this matchup without starting QB Mac Jones. He sustained a “severe” high-ankle sprain in the Pats’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. New England will likely turn to Brian Hoyer at QB. That should mean more emphasis on running the ball with Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris.

The Packers are coming off a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 to improve to 2-1. Green Bay still has some issues at wide receiver, especially with Sammy Watkins back on injured reserve and not expected back any time soon. Romeo Doubs has stepped up as a rookie, catching all eight of his targets for 73 yards and a TD vs. Tampa Bay last week.

Patriots vs. Packers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Packers are favored at -9 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay is -450 on the moneyline while New England is +360.