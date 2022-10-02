Start time, how to watch Broncos vs. Raiders in NFL Week 4

The Denver Broncos head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Broncos have yet to get into an offensive rhythm under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson. Despite that, the team is still 2-1 heading into Week 4 with a chance to get a win over a division rival. Melvin Gordon is dealing with a neck injury, so that could mean we see Javonte Williams see the bulk of the carries in the backfield.

The Raiders may be the most disappointing team in the NFL at 0-3. Las Vegas brought in Davante Adams this offseason in arguably the biggest move. That has translated to 17 catches for 189 and three TDs. And no wins. QB Derek Carr is doing more with Mack Hollins than Adams through three games.

Broncos vs. Raiders: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Raiders are slight favorites at -2.5 on the spread. Denver is +130 on the moneyline as underdogs while Las Vegas is -150.