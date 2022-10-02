 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Chiefs vs. Bucs in NFL Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Bucs face off in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers awaits the ball from center against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football. All this despite Hurricane Ian just hitting the state of Florida, primarily around the Tampa region.

The Chiefs somehow lost to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Kansas City sits at 2-1 but have a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West division. QB Patrick Mahomes must be missing Tyreek Hill through three games. No WR has emerged as Mahomes’ favorite target, that honor going to TE Travis Kelce again in the early going.

The Bucs are coming off a tough 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at home last week. Tom Brady has had a slow start with only 224.3 yards per game and a passer rating just under 90. Tampa Bay will get back Mike Evans and potentially Julio Jones for Week 4 in a big spot vs. the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Bucs: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Broadcast map

The Bucs are very slight favorites at -1 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is -105 on the moneyline while Kansas City is -115.

