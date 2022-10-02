Start time, how to watch Chiefs vs. Bucs in NFL Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football. All this despite Hurricane Ian just hitting the state of Florida, primarily around the Tampa region.

The Chiefs somehow lost to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Kansas City sits at 2-1 but have a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West division. QB Patrick Mahomes must be missing Tyreek Hill through three games. No WR has emerged as Mahomes’ favorite target, that honor going to TE Travis Kelce again in the early going.

The Bucs are coming off a tough 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at home last week. Tom Brady has had a slow start with only 224.3 yards per game and a passer rating just under 90. Tampa Bay will get back Mike Evans and potentially Julio Jones for Week 4 in a big spot vs. the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Bucs: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Bucs are very slight favorites at -1 on the spread on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is -105 on the moneyline while Kansas City is -115.