Who is the home team for Vikings vs. Saints in London for Week 4?

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints square off in Week 4 and will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will take place Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. in London.

This is a neutral site game, but the Saints have been deemed the home team. That impacts everything from the locker room to coin toss and field layout. For this game, the Vikings will call the coin toss as the visiting team, while the end zone will have the Saints name on each end as the home team.

The International Series games feature matchups that were already part of the regular season schedule. The NFL decides which matchups it wants to relocate to a neutral site. This year that means Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in London, Allianz Arena in Munich, and Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Teams are allowed to protect certain games on their schedule, but they cannot protect every game.

Normally, home field is valued for the advantage it provides a team. However, the designated home team has not faired particularly well in London games. Home teams are 13-16-1 across 30 games in London. Both “home” teams won last year, but the teams alternated wins dating back to 2016.

Although they’re the “home” team, the Saints come into this matchup as a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.