Bills-Ravens weather forecast and what it means for fantasy and betting

The southwest coast of Florida was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this week and it’s expected to hit land again along the east coast of the United States later this week, though it will have weakened considerably by then.

Still, while it won’t bring the heart-wrenching damage it brought to Florida, it will still impact thousands, if not millions more people along the coast. While football may seem trivial at a time like this for many people, games will still be going on around the country and in Baltimore, they may see some small impacts from Ian during the Baltimore Ravens game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Bills vs. Ravens in Week 4

Forecast: High of 60, low of 51, 91% chance of rain, low chance of thunderstorms.

So, it’s going to be a wet one in Baltimore. Not only will it be wet, but around Sunday afternoon the area will be seeing consistent winds of around 10-17 mph and gusts from 24-36 mph thanks to what will then be tropical storm Ian.

Fantasy/betting implications

The forecast would imply it’s going to be a low-scoring game Sunday afternoon. Both teams have dynamic quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, but airing it out a lot seems like a recipe for disaster with all the rain, that’s before you even consider the potentially massive wind gusts. Fortunately for both squads, both QBs run the ball very well, so they could still be solid plays in your fantasy lineup.

As for the rest of the teams, play their running backs and defenses if you got them, stay far away from their wide receivers.

For bettors as a whole, this probably makes the under (total set at 51) an easy play.