Jets-Steelers weather forecast and what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. One of the early afternoon games will see the New York Jets taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Jets vs. Steelers in Week 4

Forecast: High 62, Low 46. 55% chance of rain and 7 mph with gusts up to 23 mph

There is a lot of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected on Saturday in Pittsburgh, and it will continue into Sunday morning. It isn't expected to stick around though, as the forecast for the game is just cloudy and cooler. The wind isn't expected to be a big factor, and so the only weather to look out for is rain or a wet field.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather forecast shouldn't change much when it comes to how you want to bet or approach this game from a fantasy football perspective. The running backs should be heavily featured, so Najee Harris and Breece Hall have upside to surpass their rushing totals.