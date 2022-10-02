Wil Lutz hits 60-yarder to tie, misses game-tying 61-yarder on double doink

The Minnesota Vikings held off the New Orleans Saints in London, but we almost got overtime. Saints kicker Wil Lutz converted a 60-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter, but then came up just short on a 61-yard attempt as time expired.

It was a wild final two minutes for Lutz. The Saints trailed 25-22 with 4:15 remaining after the Vikings scored a touchdown and Greg Joseph missed the extra point. Andy Dalton drove the Saints to the 42-yard line where Lutz came on for a 60-yard attempt. He absolutely drained it.

The Vikings then drove 53 yards in six plays and Joseph converted a 47-yarder to take a 28-25 lead with 24 seconds left. On the first play of the Saints drive, Andy Dalton found Chris Olave for 32 yards to get to the Vikings 43. The two connected again on a beautiful catch, but Olave couldn’t get both feet in bounds and it led to the 61-yard attempt.

It truly was all the emotions on Lutz’s final field goal attempt.