Jets QB Zach Wilson catches TD in return, celebrates with Griddy dance

The woes continue for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson wasted no time in making an impact in this game. He started the game four for six passing with 60 yards in the beginning of the second quarter. Wilson ended up catching a TD pass from wide receiver Braxton Berrios that totally fooled the defense. To celebrate, Wilson followed the example of many NFL players today and hit his best Griddy.

WELCOME BACK ZACH WILSON

Wilson had been sidelined for the first three weeks of the season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. This score put the Jets up 10-0 on the Steelers as New York looks to move to 2-2 on the season. This creativity from the Jets' offense is a good sign of the versatility that Wilson brings when he is under center. This play has commonly been called the Philly Special after the Philadelphia Eagles pulled it off in their Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots. With its success rate on this play, don't be surprised if they go to the well again and Wilson catches another TD this season.