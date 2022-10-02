Rookie QB Kenny Pickett is in the game for the Steelers

Update: Pickett threw an interception on his first career drive. He didn't take long to respond, though, as he capitalized on an interception by his defense and QB-snuck the ball into the endzone for the first score of his career. The Steelers now lead 13-10.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin was adamant that Mitch Trubisky would be the quarterback throughout the season, but there is a change under center in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are taking on the New York Jets and were down 10-6 at halftime. Pickett is in the game to start the second half. Could this be the beginning of the Pickett era in Pittsburgh?

