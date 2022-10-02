Eagles beat Jaguars, reach 4-0 start for first time since 2004

The Philadelphia Eagles continue their strong early season run, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. The Jaguars took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Eagles bounced back in a big way. They scored 20 points in the second quarter and won 29-21. Jalen Hurts didn’t have a great game, but Miles Sanders stepped up with 140 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles win improves them to 4-0, which is the first time they’ve reached that mark since 2004. Philly started that season 7-0 and ended up playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39. The Patriots won that game 24-21.

Philadelphia came into the weekend with -2000 odds to make the playoffs, -300 odds to win the NFC East, and +850 odds to win the Super Bowl. They will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. When DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Eagles-Cardinals line back in May, the Cardinals were two-point favorites. The lookahead line opened up earlier this week with the Eagles sitting as four-point favorites.