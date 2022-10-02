DK Metcalf carted off field in Week 4 ... in order to relieve himself

Seattle Seahawks fans got a brief scare in the fourth quarter of Week 4 when wide receiver DK Metcalf was shown on the FOX broadcast being taken from the field on a cart. He didn’t look like one normally does with their leg up and showing visible signs of anguish over an injury. And it turns out there was a reason for that....

D.K. Metcalf is being carted off the field right now. pic.twitter.com/eGxSnvQhSp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

The man had to relieve himself!

Haha. Jen Hale on the TV broadcast says DK Metcalf is going to the bathroom... — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) October 2, 2022

We’ve heard stories of players peeing on the sideline, with teammates surrounding them so they can quickly go to the bathroom. I’m going to assume DK had to poop because he really wouldn’t be able to as easily handle that business on the sideline. Or, maybe DK is a bit shy and didn’t even want to pee in front of anybody on the sideline. Regardless, we hope he feels relieved as the Seahawks attempt to hold off the Lions.