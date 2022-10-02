 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Metcalf carted off field in Week 4 ... in order to relieve himself

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

By David Fucillo
Kerby Joseph #31 of the Detroit Lions tackles DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of the game at Ford Field on October 02, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks fans got a brief scare in the fourth quarter of Week 4 when wide receiver DK Metcalf was shown on the FOX broadcast being taken from the field on a cart. He didn’t look like one normally does with their leg up and showing visible signs of anguish over an injury. And it turns out there was a reason for that....

The man had to relieve himself!

We’ve heard stories of players peeing on the sideline, with teammates surrounding them so they can quickly go to the bathroom. I’m going to assume DK had to poop because he really wouldn’t be able to as easily handle that business on the sideline. Or, maybe DK is a bit shy and didn’t even want to pee in front of anybody on the sideline. Regardless, we hope he feels relieved as the Seahawks attempt to hold off the Lions.

