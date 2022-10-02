Who is Patriots third string QB Bailey Zappe?

The New England Patriots have a serious issue at the quarterback position in Week 4. Mac Jones is inactive due to an ankle injury, and now Brian Hoyer is in the locker room due to an injury. Hoyer got hit in the head and is undergoing a concussion check.

That means it’s Bailey Zappe time.

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and have carried him as their third quarterback this season. Zappe spent four years at Houston Baptist and one year at Western Kentucky. In one season with the Hilltoppers, he completed 476 of 687 passes for an FBS single-season record 5,967 yards. He threw 62 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He added three rushing touchdowns. In three seasons at Houston Baptist, he threw for 8,466 yards with 73 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Zappe spent most of his college career playing out of the shotgun and has spent most of this year getting acclimated to playing under center. In his preseason debut against the Giants, he completed 19 of 32 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He followed with 16 of 25 passes for 173 yards and an interception against the Panthers. He closed the preseason completing 10 of 14 passes for 84 yards and an interception.