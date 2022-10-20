Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’ weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 7 of the NFL season will begin on Thursday, October 20. This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the New Orleans Saints taking on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. The last two TNF games have been total duds, so we are in dire need of a good game here.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Saints vs. Cardinals on Week 7 TNF

We should be in line for good football weather on Thursday. The weather description reads “Sunny to partly cloudy,” and there is a 0% chance of rain. The high is 89 degrees, and the low is 63. The wind is expected to be six mph around kickoff, with gusts up to 10 mph. As the game continues, the temperature is expected to be around 70 degrees still with six to 10 mph winds.

Fantasy/betting implications

There isn’t a whole lot to infer from the weather report for betting or fantasy football. When considering what bets you want to place or players you want to start, don’t let the weather be a factor because it should be a good night for football!