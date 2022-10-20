Complete schedule for Week 7 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is back for Week 7 with only two October weekends remaining. This week’s schedule is decidedly different from Week 6. Last week featured five games with both opponents sitting above the .500 mark. This week, we get only one such game with the 3-2 Titans hosting the 3-2-1 Colts for AFC South supremacy.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t still some quality matchups on the slate. The 49ers host the Chiefs in a Super Bowl 54 rematch. The Bengals host a Falcons team that is looking very feisty. The Giants take their 5-1 record into Jacksonville against an inconsistent but dangerous Jaguars team. Sunday and Monday primetime are a bit more shaky with the Dolphins hosting the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and the Patriots hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Cardinals

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 23, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Bengals

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Lions vs. Cowboys

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Titans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Packers vs. Commanders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bucs vs. Panthers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Jaguars

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Browns vs. Ravens

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 16, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Broncos

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Raiders

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Seahawks vs. Chargers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 23, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Dolphins

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Patriots

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+