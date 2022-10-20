Complete schedule for Week 7 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL is back for Week 7 with only two October weekends remaining. This week’s schedule is decidedly different from Week 6. Last week featured five games with both opponents sitting above the .500 mark. This week, we get only one such game with the 3-2 Titans hosting the 3-2-1 Colts for AFC South supremacy.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t still some quality matchups on the slate. The 49ers host the Chiefs in a Super Bowl 54 rematch. The Bengals host a Falcons team that is looking very feisty. The Giants take their 5-1 record into Jacksonville against an inconsistent but dangerous Jaguars team. Sunday and Monday primetime are a bit more shaky with the Dolphins hosting the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and the Patriots hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET
Saints vs. Cardinals
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+
Sunday, October 23, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET
Falcons vs. Bengals
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Lions vs. Cowboys
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Colts vs. Titans
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Packers vs. Commanders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Bucs vs. Panthers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Giants vs. Jaguars
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Browns vs. Ravens
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 16, 4:25 p.m. ET
Jets vs. Broncos
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Texans vs. Raiders
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Seahawks vs. Chargers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, October 23, 8:20 p.m. ET
Steelers vs. Dolphins
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+