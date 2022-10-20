Primetime game schedule for Week 7 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL heads into Week 7 and a week after a strong schedule of winning teams facing off, this week brings a shakier slate. And that has resulted in a primetime schedule that will bring low expectations.

The week opens with the Cardinals hosting the Saints on Thursday Night Football. This matchup of 2-4 squads will see the return of DeAndre Hopkins from suspension and the possible debut of Robbie Anderson with the Cardinals. Arizona is a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Sunday schedule wraps with the Dolphins hosting the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The big story in this game is the return of Tua Tagovailoa from his head injuries. The Dolphins are a touchdown favorite.

The week wraps with the Patriots hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football. There’s a chance Mac Jones returns for this game, but it’s a good bet Bailey Zappe gets at least one more start. The Patriots are an eight-point favorite.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Cardinals

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday, October 23, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Dolphins

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday, October 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Patriots

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+