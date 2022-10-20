 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Saints vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7

The Saints and Cardinals face off in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By BenHall1
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.&nbsp; Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This Thursday, the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will be facing off on Amazon Prime. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Saints have been disappointing this season. A big reason for that has been injuries. Jameis Winston has struggled in his three starts. Michael Thomas has only played in three games as well. The NFC South has struggled as a whole, so I wouldn’t count the Saints out just yet.

It was a major loss when the Cardinals found out this past Sunday that Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for “at least” a month. However, DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension. Hopkins has been one of the top receivers in the NFL when on the field. They’ve had struggles so far, but I expect them to turn things around soon.

Saints vs. Cardinals: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 20
Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: Amazon Prime
TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Cardinals are set as two-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -115 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints sit at -105, while the total score is set at 45.

