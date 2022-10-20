Start time, how to watch Saints vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 7

This Thursday, the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will be facing off on Amazon Prime. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Saints have been disappointing this season. A big reason for that has been injuries. Jameis Winston has struggled in his three starts. Michael Thomas has only played in three games as well. The NFC South has struggled as a whole, so I wouldn’t count the Saints out just yet.

It was a major loss when the Cardinals found out this past Sunday that Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for “at least” a month. However, DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension. Hopkins has been one of the top receivers in the NFL when on the field. They’ve had struggles so far, but I expect them to turn things around soon.

Saints vs. Cardinals: TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 20

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Amazon Prime

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Cardinals are set as two-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -115 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints sit at -105, while the total score is set at 45.