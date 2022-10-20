Jets WR Elijah Moore frustrated with role, requests trade

The New York Jets finally look like they are hitting their stride as a team, so of course, someone is unhappy with their role. Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade from the team, per Ian Rapoport. Moore has cited his frustration and his usage, or lack thereof, as the impetus behind the request. The Jets are not expected to fulfill this request.

Moore is still listed as the WR1 on the New York depth chart, but you wouldn't be able to tell it on the stat sheet. Even though he has played in all six games, he has the fifth-most receiving yards on the team. Heading into Week 7, Moore has 16 receptions on 29 targets for 203 yards and has yet to find the endzone this year. In Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, his lone target was even erased by a penalty.

New York used a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to bring in WR Garrett Wilson, and it was assumed that Wilson and Moore would be a new dynamic duo in the NFL. Wilson is hitting his stride with the team but is doing so alongside veteran WR Corey Davis. The Jets have said they don’t intend to fulfill the request, and with it being only his second season, it makes you wonder if Moore thinks that there is a transfer portal in the NFL. With the team being public about not considering the request, we will have to keep an eye on how Moore handles the situation.

If the team does decide to make a move, they should have plenty of suitors, from the Packers to the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints. The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns could also make sense as teams that give New York a call. Moore has two more seasons left on his rookie deal and would be a cheap salary cap hit after the likely high trade package to acquire him. The NFL trade deadline is November 1 at 4 p.m. ET.