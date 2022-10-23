Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 7

The NFL is working through the back half of the Week 7 slate as we fast approach the close of October. The NFL has one more weekend of October football, after which the trade deadline arrives and the playoff chase heats up.
This was an ugly slate compared to last week, with only one game featuring a pair of teams with above .500 records. We had five such games last week. It doesn’t mean we had bad football, but there were fewer implications. That being said, we’re on the verge of a mammoth upset in Charlotte as the Panthers are thumping the Bucs.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after seventh weeks of football. We’ll update as the league wraps up its schedule and moves toward Week 8.
AFC East
TBD
- Buffalo Bills, 5-1
- New York Jets, 4-2
- Miami Dolphins, 3-3
- New England Patriots, 3-3
AFC North
The Bengals won again, thumping the Falcons.
- Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3
- Baltimore Ravens, 3-3
- Cleveland Browns, 2-4
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-4
AFC South
TBD
- Tennessee Titans, 3-2
- Indianapolis Colts, 3-2-1
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-4
- Houston Texans, 1-3-1
AFC West
TBD
- Kansas City Chiefs, 4-2
- Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2
- Denver Broncos, 2-4
- Las Vegas Raiders, 1-4
NFC East
Dallas welcomed back Dak Prescott and while it wasn’t pretty at times, they turned it on late to beat the Lions and remain in the thick of the divisional race.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0
- New York Giants, 5-1
- Dallas Cowboys, 5-2
- Washington Commanders, 2-4
NFC North
The Lions gave the Cowboys some trouble in the first half, but their offensive woes continue as they lost 24-6.
- Minnesota Vikings, 5-1
- Green Bay Packers, 3-3
- Chicago Bears, 2-4
- Detroit Lions, 1-5
NFC South
The Saints opened the week with a shootout loss to the Cardinals. The Panthers shocked the Bucs in their first game after trading Christian McCaffrey, while the Falcons were thumped by the Bengals.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-4
- Atlanta Falcons, 3-4
- Carolina Panthers, 3-4
- New Orleans Saints, 2-5
NFC West
The Cardinals opened the week with a TNF win over the Panthers.
- San Francisco 49ers, 3-3
- Los Angeles Rams, 3-3
- Seattle Seahawks, 3-3
- Arizona Cardinals, 3-4