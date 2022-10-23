Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 7

The NFL is working through the back half of the Week 7 slate as we fast approach the close of October. The NFL has one more weekend of October football, after which the trade deadline arrives and the playoff chase heats up.

This was an ugly slate compared to last week, with only one game featuring a pair of teams with above .500 records. We had five such games last week. It doesn’t mean we had bad football, but there were fewer implications. That being said, we’re on the verge of a mammoth upset in Charlotte as the Panthers are thumping the Bucs.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after seventh weeks of football. We’ll update as the league wraps up its schedule and moves toward Week 8.

AFC East

TBD

AFC North

The Bengals won again, thumping the Falcons.

AFC South

TBD

AFC West

TBD

NFC East

Dallas welcomed back Dak Prescott and while it wasn’t pretty at times, they turned it on late to beat the Lions and remain in the thick of the divisional race.

NFC North

The Lions gave the Cowboys some trouble in the first half, but their offensive woes continue as they lost 24-6.

NFC South

The Saints opened the week with a shootout loss to the Cardinals. The Panthers shocked the Bucs in their first game after trading Christian McCaffrey, while the Falcons were thumped by the Bengals.

NFC West

The Cardinals opened the week with a TNF win over the Panthers.