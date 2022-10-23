Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 7?

Sunday Night Football games have been somewhat entertaining so far this season. This Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will be facing off on NBC. The game is set to start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

It seemed as if the Steelers could have a chance at the No. 1 overall pick heading into this past Sunday. Hope is high for the Steelers after the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion last week, but Mitch Trubisky looked as good as he has all season when he replaced Pickett. Najee Harris also seems to be healthy which will be big for the Steelers as the season goes on.

The Dolphins seemed to be one of the teams to beat in the NFL after the first few weeks. After Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, the Dolphins started having major struggles. The offense will look to get back to normal with Tagovailoa back this week. Expect a big week for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins are set as 7-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -305 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +255, while the total score is set at 45.