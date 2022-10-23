NFL weather forecast for Week 7 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night from Miami Gardens, Florida in a matchup that will feature both starting quarterbacks coming back from a concussion. Rookie Kenny Pickett is expected to go for Pittsburgh, and Tua Tagovailoa will be back after missing the last two games.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Steelers vs. Dolphins on Week 7 SNF

Sunny

80 degrees, 5-10 MPH winds, 7% chance of precipitation

Fantasy/betting implications

This is an ideal temperature, wind and precipitation situation for players to be at their best. The weather report in this matchup should not have any impact on any betting or fantasy decisions you had already planned on making.