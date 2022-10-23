Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 7?

Monday Night Football games haven’t been exciting so far this season. This Monday, the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots will be facing off on ESPN. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. I’m not quite sure how the NFL came up with the Bears and Patriots being in a primetime matchup prior to the season.

It has been an exhilarating season for the Bears so far this season. Their passing offense has been absent and many have questioned whether it’s the offense or Justin Fields. Darnell Mooney was expected to take on the WR1 role this season, but that really hasn’t been the case. They’re coming off a disappointing loss, where Darnell Mooney had the winning catch in his hands and couldn’t come up with it at the goal line.

The New England Patriots have surprised everybody. They’re winning games and that’s with two notable injuries in Damien Harris and Mac Jones. Bailey Zappe is making a legitimate threat for the starting quarterback job. Bill Belichick has a good problem to worry about when Jones becomes healthy.

The Patriots are set as eight-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -365 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears sit at +300, while the total score is set at 40.