Start time, how to watch Browns vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. This is a big divisional rivalry matchup.

The Browns are off to a rough start. With Jacoby Brissett starting at quarterback, struggles were expected, but the majority of their losses have been winnable games. Last week, they went out and traded for Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to try and help the defense. This week, they will have their hands full facing a Baltimore team who’s coming off a disappointing loss.

This could be a make of break week for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson started off the season great, but has had some struggles the past few weeks. I would expect him to have a major bounce back game in this one. Cleveland’s defense has been below average this season, so this will be a good chance for the Ravens offense to figure themselves out. I would expect them to have their bet game of the season.

Browns vs. Ravens: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Ravens are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -265 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +225, while the total score is set at 45.5.