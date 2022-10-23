Start time, how to watch Bucs vs. Panthers in NFL Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

It’s been hard to watch the Buccaneers lately. Something just doesn't seem right with them and things have continued to get worse. They’re coming off a loss to the Steelers where they were 10-point favorites. Tom Brady has struggled and he’s shown his frustrations. If they want any real chance at making a playoff run, they need to turn things around soon.

The Panthers are one of the favorites to get the No. 1 pick in next years NFL Draft. They’re one of the big teams reportedly shopping some of their big pieces, so that will be interesting to watch. Christian McCaffrey has already been traded to the 49ers. Robbie Anderson was dealt to the Cardinals. DJ Moore could be next on offense. For now, the Panthers will look to turn things around, but there’s a good chance the Bucs win this one handily.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are set as 11-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -490 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +390, while the total score is set at 40.5.