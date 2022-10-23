Start time, how to watch Falcons vs. Bengals in NFL Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Falcons were expected to have major struggles this season. It seemed like it could be a tanking for a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. They currently sit at 3-3 tied for first place in the division. The next few weeks will really tell what direction this team is going. They should get a boost when Cordarrelle Patterson returns from the IR in the next few weeks.

The Bengals started the season off very slow and seemed to be having a Super Bowl hangover. They took down the Saints in a tough matchup last week. They finally got Ja’Marr Chase going as he had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals need him to play at that level if they want to be successful. They also need their offensive line to continue to step up.

Falcons vs. Bengals: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Bengals are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -280 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Falcons sit at +235, while the total score is set at 47.