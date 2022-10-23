Start time, how to watch Lions vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 7

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, both coming off losses, will try to right the ship in Week 7 when they go head to head at AT&T Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. The game airs on CBS.

Formerly an offensive juggernaut, the Lions (1-4) were blanked by the New England Patriots before enjoying some rest during their Week 6 bye. Through five weeks, Jared Goff & Co. had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense. Detroit’s defense, on the other hand, ranks dead last, allowing 34 points per game.

QB Dak Prescott makes his much-anticipated return for the Cowboys (4-2) after missing five weeks with a thumb injury. Dallas will need him after backup Cooper Rush finally sputtered in a Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the league’s No. 3 scoring defense and Dak returning to the lineup in front of a home crowd, Sunday looks like a potential get-right game for America’s Team.

Lions vs. Cowboys: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Cowboys are a 7-point favorite and are -320 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 49.