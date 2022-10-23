Start time, how to watch Giants vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 7

The New York Giants travel south to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, looking to remain one of the NFL’s hottest teams. The showdown kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field.

The Giants (5-1) have been the surprise of the NFL season thus far, with first-year head coach Brian Daboll putting his team in positions to win. Behind RB Saquon Barkley and the NFL’s No. 4 rushing offense at 164 yards per game, the G-Men have done enough to win despite a lack of non-Barkley offensive threats. The defense will look to stay hot coming off a week in which they wreaked havoc on the Baltimore Ravens, forcing three turnovers.

The Jaguars (2-4) looked like they could be a 2022 surprise team as well, rattling off big wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers in the season’s first three weeks, but after losing three in a row, it’s de ja vu in Jacksonville. QB Trevor Lawrence has topped 200 passing yards just once in his last three games and will have to get back on track at home against a Giants defense that is gaining momentum.

Giants vs. Jaguars: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite and -155 on the moneyline. The Giants are +135 underdogs and the total is set at 43 at DraftKings Sportsbook.