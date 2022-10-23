Start time, how to watch Colts vs. Titans in NFL Week 7

The resurgent Indianapolis Colts and streaking Tennessee Titans meet in Week 7 with first place in the AFC South on the line. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.

The Colts (3-2-1) looked broken through four weeks of the season, but have somehow managed to find their groove over the last two weeks without star RB Jonathan Taylor III. With several backs out of the lineup in Week 6, QB Matt Ryan had to throw 58 passes in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan’s arm may not need nearly as much ice this Monday; Taylor has been practicing this week and looks to return to the fold this weekend.

The Titans (3-2) also stumbled out of the gate, but have since rattled off three straight wins before enjoying a Week 6 bye. Despite ranking in the bottom half of the league in rushing and passing offense, Derrick Henry & Co. have found ways to win. All three victories have come by a single possession. A win on Sunday would go a long way toward an AFC South crown as Tennessee would finish the year 2-0 against its biggest divisional foe.

Colts vs. Titans: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites and -135 moneyline. The Colts are +115 underdogs and the total is set at 42 at DraftKings Sportsbook.