Start time, how to watch Packers vs. Commanders in NFL Week 7

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders will meet at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. ET as Green Bay looks to avoid dipping below .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2018.

The Packers (3-3) are coming off a stunning home loss to the New York Jets in which they were outscored 24-7 in the second half and QB Aaron Rodgers logged a pedestrian 16.9 QBR. Green Bay was also outrushed 179-60. To get back on track in the nation’s capital, WR Allen Lazard, WR Romeo Doubs, and TE Robert Tonyan are going to have to help Rodgers out.

The Commanders (2-4) won ugly against the Chicago Bears last Thursday, but lost QB Carson Wentz to a broken finger. Backup Taylor Heinicke will step back into the fold in his absence. Washington is likely to lean on emerging rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr., who scored his first career touchdown in Week 6, less than two months after sustaining bullet wounds to his leg.

Packers vs. Commanders: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites and -225 moneyline. The Commanders are +190 and the total is set at 41.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.