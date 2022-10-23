Start time, how to watch Jets vs. Broncos in NFL Week 7

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos appear headed in opposite directions as they prepare to face off at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Week 7.

The Jets (4-2) have shocked the league with their hot start. They’re winners of three straight, the last two of which have been blowouts. Rookie CB Sauce Gardner already looks like one of the league’s best defensive backs as Gang Green’s defense has turned opponents over 10 times, good for No. 5 in the league. QB Zach Wilson hasn’t been asked to do too much since returning from injury and will face a stiff test against Denver’s top-five defense.

The Broncos (2-4) have also shocked the league...but not for the same reasons. QB Russell Wilson has not yet lived up to his quarter-billion-dollar contract, so despite an elite defense, Denver finds itself on the outside of the current playoff picture. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett is at a crossroads just six weeks into his tenure: lose to the Jets at home and the season could quickly go south.

Jets vs. Broncos: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Broncos are 1-point favorites and -120 moneyline. The Jets are slight +100 underdogs and the total is set at 39 at DraftKings Sportsbook.