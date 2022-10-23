Start time, how to watch Texans vs. Raiders in NFL Week 7

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders square off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium as each team tries to climb out of the basement of their respective divisions.

The Texans (1-3-1) have been fairly competitive this season despite earning only one victory through five weeks. Coming off a Week 6 bye, breakout RB Dameon Pierce will have to stay hot to give Houston a chance on the road. Pierce ranks No. 5 in the league in rushing yards per game at a tick above 82. Houston’s defense, which has intercepted opposing quarterbacks six times this season will also have to make life hard on QB Derek Carr.

The Raiders (1-4) are in danger of letting the season get away from them. Only three teams since the 1970 merger have made the playoffs after starting 1-5. To prevent such a start, look for Carr to lean on WR Davante Adams who already has five touchdowns and six plays of 20+ yards in five games. Also expect a heavy dose of RB Josh Jacobs who has run for 298 yards in his last two contests.

Texans vs. Raiders: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Raiders are 7-point favorites and -305 moneyline. The Texans are +255 underdogs and the total is set at 46 at DraftKings Sportsbook.