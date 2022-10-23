Start time, how to watch Seahawks vs. Chargers in NFL Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks will travel down the West Coast to visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks (3-3) have been surprisingly competitive after dealing QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason. A big reason why: his replacement QB Geno Smith. Despite an eight-year layoff from being a regular starter, Smith has registered a higher passer rating than Patrick Mahomes so far this season. Seattle will continue to trust him and will also rely on rookie RB Kenneth Walker III who is now the team’s feature back.

The Chargers (4-2) are one of the league’s most talented teams, and after starting 1-2, have won three in a row. Los Angeles’ rushing attack struggled against the vaunted Denver Broncos front last week, but should be able to get back on track against a Seahawks unit that allows five yards per carry. Also look for QB Justin Herbert to take some shots against a Seattle defense that allows 7.8 yards per attempt, third-worst in the league.

Seahawks vs. Chargers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Chargers are 5-point favorites and -225 moneyline. The Seahawks are +190 and the total is set at 50.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.