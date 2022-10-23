 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers in NFL Week 7

The Chiefs and 49ers face off in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to defeat the 49ers, who they topped in Super Bowl LIV.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Super Bowl LIV rematch in Week 7. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 as they visit the team they defeated in Super Bowl LIV almost three years ago. Kansas City ran the ball just 18 times on 58 plays Sunday; expect more balance against a 49ers team which will try to control the game’s tempo. The Niners have also only allowed four touchdowns through the air this year, so RB’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco could be key.

The 49ers (3-3) made a gigantic splash this week, landing star RB Christian McCaffrey. One can only imagine what head coach Kyle Shanahan will do with his new offensive weapon. After coming over so late in the week, it is unlikely CMC plays a giant role in the offense but there’s a good chance he will be involved in the passing game, which already features Swiss-Army knife WR Deebo Samuel.

Chiefs vs. 49ers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 2-point favorites and -130 moneyline. The 49ers are +110 underdogs and the total is set at 49 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

