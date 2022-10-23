Start time, how to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers in NFL Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Super Bowl LIV rematch in Week 7. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 as they visit the team they defeated in Super Bowl LIV almost three years ago. Kansas City ran the ball just 18 times on 58 plays Sunday; expect more balance against a 49ers team which will try to control the game’s tempo. The Niners have also only allowed four touchdowns through the air this year, so RB’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco could be key.

The 49ers (3-3) made a gigantic splash this week, landing star RB Christian McCaffrey. One can only imagine what head coach Kyle Shanahan will do with his new offensive weapon. After coming over so late in the week, it is unlikely CMC plays a giant role in the offense but there’s a good chance he will be involved in the passing game, which already features Swiss-Army knife WR Deebo Samuel.

Chiefs vs. 49ers: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 2-point favorites and -130 moneyline. The 49ers are +110 underdogs and the total is set at 49 at DraftKings Sportsbook.