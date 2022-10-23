Start time, how to watch Steelers vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will take the Sunday Night Football stage from Hard Rock Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Steelers (2-4) pulled off one of the league’s biggest early upsets, downing QB Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett who left that contest with a concussion has been a full participant in practice this week and looks primed to return to the lineup. Pickett’s progression is the most important aspect of Pittsburgh’s season, so look for them to test what he can do in his first primetime matchup.

The Dolphins (3-3) also get a quarterback back from concussion protocol this week in the form of Tua Tagovailoa. Tua’s high-profile head injury ended up only costing him only two starts. Miami needs him back as the team has scuttled to three straight losses since opening the season 3-0. If WR Jaylen Waddle can play through his shoulder injury, he and WR Tyreek Hill should be able to test a Steelers secondary that has allowed 1,667 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns, both ranked 30th in the league.

Steelers vs. Dolphins: TV Info

Game date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Dolphins are 7-point favorites and -330 moneyline. The Steelers are +275 underdogs and the total is set at 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.