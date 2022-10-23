How to watch Browns vs. Ravens via live stream in Week 7

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. Game time is set for 1:00 p.m ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Browns (2-4) are sitting at the bottom of the AFC North. Running back Nick Chubb has led the charge with 649 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 1,326 yards and five touchdowns in six games. The problem has occurred late in games with a critical turnover at an awful time.

The Ravens (3-3) are atop the AFC North division, but they’ve left a lot to be desired this season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been fabulous in the first three quarters, but in the fourth quarter, his QBR drops to 28 as opposed to 72 earlier in the game. The defense was a concern the first few weeks of the season under first-year defensive coordinator Mike McDonald, but it seems to have stabilized itsself.

The Ravens are currently a -6.5 points favorite and a -275 on the moneyline according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The total for the game is currently set at 45.5.

Browns vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.