How to watch Lions vs. Cowboys via live stream in Week 7

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for the game is set 1:00 p.m ET from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

There was a lot of hype surround the Lions (1-4) entering the season because of Hard Knocks and head coach Dan Campbell. That confidence has wavered a bit after the rough start. The discouraging part is that quarterback Jared Goff and the offense are averaging 28 points per game, but the defense is giving up 34 points per game. A 48-45 loss to the Seahawks, they had scored 140 points and given up 141 through four weeks. Coming off a bye week, Campbell will need to turn it around before he loses the locker room.

The Cowboys (4-2) found a way to stay afloat with Cooper Rush at quarterback with starter Dak Prescott was out with a thumb injury. They got back to running the football, and playing defense which takes a lot of the pressure of the quarterback. The defense, led my Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, has held opposing teams to 16 points per game. Prescott is anticipated to be back this week, and all eyes will be on him give the offense some juice.

The Lions are a +7 point underdog entering Sunday’s contest and a +255 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.