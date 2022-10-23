How to watch Colts vs. Titans via live stream in Week 7

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The matchup will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Colts (3-2-1) will go for their third win in a row, and they’re coming off a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at home last weekend. Indianapolis trailed by 11 points in the second quarter before coming back for the victory on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left. Ryan threw the ball 58 times and completed 42 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns.

The Titans (3-2) are winners of three straight following an 0-2 start to the season, and they had an extra week to prepare or this matchup. Heading into the bye, Tennessee knocked off the Washington Commanders 21-17 as Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts, and he finished with 30 yards in the passing game.

The Titans are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making the Colts +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 42.5.

Colts vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.