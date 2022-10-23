How to watch Jets vs. Broncos via live stream in Week 7

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Jets (4-2) put together three consecutive victories and handled the Green Bay Packers with ease in last week’s 27-10 behind a strong rushing attack. Zach Wilson threw for just 110 yards, but New York finished with 179 yards on the ground with Breece Hall leading the way with 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

The Broncos (2-4) addition of Russell Wilson certainly hasn’t gone to plan to this point of the season as he’s been banged up, and the Denver offense has been a mess. The Broncos scored 16 or fewer points in five of six games this season, and Wilson is completing just 58.6% of passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Denver is coming off a 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos are 1-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making the Jets +100 underdogs. The over/under is set at 38.5.

Jets vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.