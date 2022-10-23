How to watch Texans vs. Raiders via live stream in Week 7

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Texans (1-3-1) are coming off their first win of the season, and it came before the bye. After going winless through its first four games, Houston went on the road and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 as Dameon Pierce scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 99 yards rushing.

The Raiders (1-4) also received an extra week to prepare for this matchup, and they went into the bye with another tough loss 30-29 despite a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter. All four of the Raiders losses came by six points or less, and this team is far too talented to have one victory about a quarter of the way through their season.

The Raiders are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -300 moneyline odds, making the Texans +250 underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.

Texans vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.