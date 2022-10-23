How to watch Bucs vs. Panthers via live stream in Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Bucs (3-3) are coming off an upset loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Tom Brady is finally showing signs of being 45, leading an offense averaging about 20 points per game. The offensive line is struggling, and Brady was seen on the sideline last game giving them an ear full. Although they’re tied for first place in the NFC South, this doesn’t seem like a team that can compete for a Super Bowl.

The Panthers (1-5) are an absolute dumpster fire right now, with no signs of putting the fire out. Head coach Matt Rhule was fired a few weeks ago after an awful start to the season. Steve Wilkes is interim, and after a sideline blowup with wide receiver Robbie Anderson last week, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. RB Christian McCaffrey was then traded to the 49ers late Thursday night. Quarterback Sam Darnold has returned to practice and could play soon while starter Baker Mayfield is out.

The Bucs are currently an -11 point favorite and a -475 on the moneyline according to DraftKings SportsBook. The total for the game is set at 40.

Bucs vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.