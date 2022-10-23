How to watch Falcons vs. Bengals via live stream in Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Falcons (3-3) have been one of the surprises of the league so far, as they’re farther along in their rebuild than anyone would have expected under second-year head coach Arthur Smith. Quarterback Marcus Mariotta is doing what his coach has asked of him, which has led to his team looking respectable at this point in the season. The Falcons currently rank third in the NFL in rushing, with an average of 165 yards per game. They’ve still been able to run the ball despite their No. 1 back Corddarelle Patterson being out with an injury.

The Bengals (3-3) started 0-2 but have found a way to make it back to a .500 record. They’ve struggled offensively this year but may have finally found a rhythm after putting up 30 points against the Saints last week. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase got going with seven catches, 132 yards, and two touchdowns. Despite the slow start, they still sit second in the division, so there is still a chance they can get hot like they did last season and make a run at the playoffs.

The Falcons enter this contest as a +6.5 point underdog and a +230 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for the game is set at 47.

Falcons vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.