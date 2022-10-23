How to watch Giants vs. Jaguars via live stream in Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kick off is set for 1: 00 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field.

The Giants ( 5-1) are the surprise of NFL, coming off a huge come from behind victory against the Ravens last week. First year head coach Brian Daboll has his team fired up and ready to play every week. Running back seems rejuvenated this season rushing for 616 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

The Jaguars (2-4) seemed to be ready for the next step, but they're still stuck in neutral. Head coach Doug Pederson has tried to work with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and he has shown some improvement. He’s averaging 238 yards per game with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Giants vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.