How to watch Packers vs. Commanders via live stream in Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover.

The Packers (3-3) will look to avoid a third straight loss as they head out on their first true road game since knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly a month ago. Green Bay is coming off a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, and Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown as the Packers look to get back on track.

The Commanders (2-4) had an extra few days to prepare as they played on Thursday last week, knocking of the Chicago Bears 12-7 despite going for just 214 yards of offense. Carson Wentz threw for just 99 yards, and Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts.

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -215 moneyline odds, making the Commanders +185 underdogs. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Packers vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.