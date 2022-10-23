How to watch Seahawks vs. Chargers via live stream in Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Seahawks (3-3) will go for consecutive victories after the defense locked down the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 last week. Geno Smith threw for 197 yards, and seven players caught multiple passes. Kenneth Walker II earned his first workhorse role of the rookie season, carrying the ball 21 times for 97 yards with a touchdown.

The Chargers had a short week to prepare for this matchup as they took down the Denver Broncos 19-16 in overtime on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles will go for its fourth consecutive victory, and Justin Herbert is coming off an outing where he threw the ball 57 times and completed 37 of them for 238 yards with an interception.

The Chargers are 5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making the Seahawks +190 underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Seahawks vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.