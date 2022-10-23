How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers via live stream in Week 7

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Chiefs (4-2) are coming off a tough loss in what could very well be a preview of the AFC Championship with a 24-20 defeat against the Buffalo Bills at home. Patrick Mahomes completed 25-of-40 passes for 338 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions as Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster both went for more than 100 receiving yards.

The 49ers (3-3) made a big addition this week by trading with the Carolina Panthers for Christian McCaffrey in exchange for draft picks. San Francisco is coming off a disappointing showing when it lost 28-14 on the road to the Atlanta Falcons, and Jimmy Garoppolo completed 29-of-41 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 49ers lost the turnover battle 3-0 in the loss.

The Rams are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making the 49ers +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 40.

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.