How to watch Week 7 Steelers vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football via live stream

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Steelers (2-4) will likely go with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback on Sunday night after leaving last week’s 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion. He left the game in the third quarter, and Mitch Trubisky played well in relief as Pittsburgh snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Dolphins (3-3) will get Tua Tagovailoa back on the field after missing the last two losses with a concussion. With Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback last week, Miami lost 24-16 to the Minnesota Vikings as the Dolphins will look to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat after winning their first three games with Tagovailoa playing the majority of the game.

The Dolphins are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -340 moneyline odds, making the Steelers +280 underdogs. The over/under is set at 45.

Steelers vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Dolphins -340, Steelers +280

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.