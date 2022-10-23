Full list of Week 7 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL’s Week 7 Sunday slate will feature 12 games and believe it or not, there is just one game featuring two franchises with records above .500. That is the 1:00 p.m. ET matchup when the Indianapolis Colts look for revenge against the Tennessee Titans on the road. The Green Bay Packers will look to avoid a three-game losing streak as they take on the Washington Commanders, and the day will end with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Miami Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a concussion that led to plenty of controversy around the league.
Below is a look at the entire slate as well as the announcers scheduled to call these games on Sunday.
Sunday, October 23, 1:00 p.m. ET
Falcons vs. Bengals
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Lions vs. Cowboys
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Colts vs. Titans
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Packers vs. Commanders
Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Bucs vs. Panthers
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Giants vs. Jaguars
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Browns vs. Ravens
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 23, 4:05 p.m. ET
Jets vs. Broncos
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Texans vs. Raiders
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, October 23, 4:25 p.m. ET
Seahawks vs. Chargers
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, October 23, 8:20 p.m. ET
Steelers vs. Dolphins
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+