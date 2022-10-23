Full list of Week 7 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL’s Week 7 Sunday slate will feature 12 games and believe it or not, there is just one game featuring two franchises with records above .500. That is the 1:00 p.m. ET matchup when the Indianapolis Colts look for revenge against the Tennessee Titans on the road. The Green Bay Packers will look to avoid a three-game losing streak as they take on the Washington Commanders, and the day will end with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Miami Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a concussion that led to plenty of controversy around the league.

Below is a look at the entire slate as well as the announcers scheduled to call these games on Sunday.

Sunday, October 23, 1:00 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Bengals

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Lions vs. Cowboys

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Colts vs. Titans

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Packers vs. Commanders

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Bucs vs. Panthers

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Giants vs. Jaguars

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Browns vs. Ravens

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 23, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Broncos

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Raiders

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, October 23, 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Chargers

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, October 23, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Dolphins

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+