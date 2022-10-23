Who has a bye in Week 7

In the second week of byes during this NFL season, four franchises are off in Week 7. Here’s a look at which teams get the weekend off along with a few notes to track as they get an extra week to prepare for their upcoming matchup.

The Bills have to be heading into the bye week feeling pretty good about themselves as they went into it with a 5-1 record coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between two of the top teams in the AFC. Josh Allen is showing no signs of regression and remains the MVP favorite with +130 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The defending Super Bowl champs have not gotten off to a strong start to 2022 with a 3-3 record heading into their bye week. This is a much-needed week off as the Rams look to get healthy especially on the offensive line as Logan Bruss, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Coleman Shelton, Joe Noteboom and David Edwards are all offensive linemen who are currently on injured reserve.

The Vikings have to be thrilled about their situation a the bye week with a 5-1 record and two games ahead of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC North. Justin Jefferson has been a monster, going over 100 receiving yards four times this season, though he hasn’t caught a touchdown since Week 1.

This is another situation where the fan base has every right to be excited where the team is at this point of the season. The Eagles are the final unbeaten team as winners of all six games they’ve played in 2022 as Jalen Hurts has improved his accuracy early on, completing 66.8% of his passes with just two interceptions, and he continues to do plenty of damage in the running game.