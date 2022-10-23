Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 7, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 7 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Brett Rypien will get the start this week for Russell Wilson and will be dealing with some strong winds. Right now the forecast has west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers, with a high near 65.

Probably the best game on the slate will have some wind gusts up to 25 mph, but the majority of the time we’ll see 5-15 mph winds. I wouldn’t downgrade either offense for this one. Temperatures witll be in the mid-60s and there is no rain in the forecast.

Monday Night Football is still a few days away, but right now there is a 70% chance of rain, with winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Temperatures should be in the high 50s.

Better weather games

There’s a slight chance of rain in Baltimore at around 30%, but for the most part the weather should be fine. The temperature will top out in the high 60s and wind will be 5-10 mph.

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke’s first start this season shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, as temperatures will be in the mid-60s, wind will be light and rain chances low, at around 25%.

There isn’t much to report from Nashville, as the wind will be 5-10 mph, the skies will be sunny and the temps in the high 70s.

Duval County will have some north wind from 8-13 mph, but that shouldn’t be much of a hindrance. Temperatures will be in the high 70s with no rain in sight.

Charlotte, North Carolina looks like it will be a great place to watch some football on Sunday. Humidity will be low and temperatures will be in the low 70s with no rain and light wind.

Cincinnati will have temperatures in the mid-70s, no rain and wind from 5-10 mph. Nothing here indicates the weather should impact the game.

Los Angeles will have highs in the mid-60s, no rain and wind from 5-10 mph. No worries here.

Great weather in Miami as they got a little taste of a fall cool front this week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s, no rain and 5-10 mph winds.

Home sweet dome